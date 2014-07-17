Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Edition, Full Overfinch GTS Conversion, 22 Inch Overfinch Elara Alloy Wheels, Front GTS Bumper with Integrated LED Running Lights, Colour Coded Side Mouldings, Rear Bumper with Integrated Stainless Steel Exh

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Range Rover Sport 3.0 HSE Black Edition Overfinch GTS. Presented in Fuji White with complimenting Black Leather Upholstery and finished with Gloss Black Lacquer interior inlays. This stunning vehicle comes with a great specification to include Full Overfinch GTS Conversion consisting of 22" Overfinch Elara Alloy Wheels, Front GTS Bumper with Integrated LED Running Lights, Colour Coded Body Side Mouldings, Rear Bumper with Integrated Stainless Steel Exhaust Finishers, Rear Spoiler, Branding Pack with Lettering and Badging Front and Rear, Stainless Steel Treadplates. Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Sound System, DAB Radio, Digital TV with Dual View, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Reverse Camera, Front Cooler Box, Heated Windscreen, Keyless, Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Xenon Headlights, LED Running Lights plus much more. Also benefiting from a Full Service history completed on 17/07/14 at 13457 Miles by Overfinch Leeds, 11/08/15 at 18843 Miles by Land Rover Manchester and ourselves on 23/09/16 at 254