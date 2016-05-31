LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE
20 inch Alloys, Auto Boot Lid, Automatic, Bluetooth, Diesel, Folding Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, Full Service History, Harman Kardon Sound, Keyless Go, Memory Seats, Park Distance, Reverse Camera, Xenon Lights, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Colour Coded
Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017