loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

20 inch Alloys, Auto Boot Lid, Automatic, Bluetooth, Diesel, Folding Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, Full Service History, Harman Kardon Sound, Keyless Go, Memory Seats, Park Distance, Reverse Camera, Xenon Lights, Anti Lock Brakes, CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Colour Coded

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404247
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£28,995

Morrison Motors Turriff
Turriff, AB535TA, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!