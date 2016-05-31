LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE BLACK 5d 255 BHP Auto

Accessories

Fuji White with Black premium leather, facelift model, Black package inc 20 inch alloys, privacy glass, red calipers, reversing camera, Sat Nav With DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth telephone, Media, iPod and media connectivity, power operated tailgate, dark wood and aluminium finish, cruise, paddle shift, LED and xenons, Black grills and vents, Terrain response and Hill descent HDC, dual climate, heated front and rear seats, electric front seats with drivers memory, heated screen, Harmon Kardon LOGIC 7 Premium hi if upgrade and more. Previously supplied by ourselves with 59,000 miles service history and just serviced. Stunning example. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Design Pack, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/DVD, Limited Slip Differential, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Parking Aid-Rear View Camera, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Carpet Mats, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Heated, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Co