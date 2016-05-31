LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38619 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black
Bluetooth system, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, 5' TFT driver information centre, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, Hybrid TV, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Single CD player, Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport, Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport, Luxury pack - Range Rover Sport, Memory pack - Range Rover Sport,Our Range Rover Sport has impressively low mileage plus a generous host of highly desirable optional features. Call us today to arrange your test drive.
Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017