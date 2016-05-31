loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38619 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Bluetooth system, Front park distance control, PAS, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, 5' TFT driver information centre, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, Hybrid TV, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Single CD player, Cold climate pack - Range Rover Sport, Dynamic pack - Range Rover Sport, Luxury pack - Range Rover Sport, Memory pack - Range Rover Sport,Our Range Rover Sport has impressively low mileage plus a generous host of highly desirable optional features. Call us today to arrange your test drive.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411247
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38619 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£25,000

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

