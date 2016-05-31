LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto [Lux Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto [Lux Pack] Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44229 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Parking Camera,Heated Front Windscreen,Cruise Control,Keyless Entry,Privacy Glass,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button
CarShop Northampton
Northampton, NN39UD, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017