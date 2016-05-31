LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto [Lux Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto [Lux Pack] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44253 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
3 rear 3 point seatbelts, Driver and passenger airbags, Front and rear head airbags, Front side airbags, Engine immobiliser, Keyless entry, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Anti-lock brake system, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, EBA, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, Hill descent control, Hill start assist, Roll stability control, Diesel particulate filter, Electronic air suspension, Terrain Response, Automatic dimming rear view mirror, Body colour mirror caps, Electric folding door mirrors, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Acoustic windscreen, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Laminated front side glass, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Atlas bright finish high line grille, Atlas bright finish tailgate, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Dark finish front grille, Metallic paint, Rear roof spoiler, Stainless steel tread plates, Automatic headlamp activation, Bi-Xenon headlights, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Electrically adjustable front bolsters, Electrically adjustable front seats, Front head restraints, Heated rear seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Manual lumbar adjust on passenger's seat, Rear headrests, Split folding rear seat (65:35) including rear armrest, Straight grain walnut trim, Front map lights, Interior mood lighting, Puddle and footwell lamps, Waterfall front and rear interior illumination, Illuminated vanity mirrors, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, Centre cooler storage box, Front and rear cupholders, Front centre armrest, Ivory headlining, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel, Premium leather upholstery, Removable load compartment cover, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Automatic climate control, Push button starter, Tailgate power latch, Front park distance control, Power assisted steering, Rear park distance control, Rear view camera, 5" TFT driver information centre, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Trip computer, Bluetooth system, Audio remote control, DAB Digital radio, Hybrid TV, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Single CD player, Space saver spare wheel
Aston Motor Group
Derby, DE12EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017