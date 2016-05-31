loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50022 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

One Owner, Service History, Satelite Navigation, 30/60 reversing camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Front Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Electric Front Windows, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Cruise Control, Driving modes, CD Player, DAB Digital Radio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Touch screen head unit, USB Functionality, Voice Activation, Front Fog Lights, Headlamp Wash, Rear fog lights, Adjustable Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric boot release, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Drivers Seat, Electric folding mirrors, Electric front seats (without driver memory), Electric rear windows, Front Cup Holders, Front head rests, Full Black Leather, Heated Front Seats, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Height adjustable passenger?s seat, Leather steering wheel, PAS Power Assisted Steering, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Rear dog guaed, Rear Wash Wipe, Purple, Trip Computer, Automatic gearbox, Push Button Start, Stop/Start Function, Airbags, Driver Airbag, Dual Airbags, ESP Electronic Stability Program, Hill Descent Control, Hill Launch Assist, Isofix, Rear Child Locks, Rear Headrests, Central locking, Remote Central Locking, 20" Alloy Wheels, Walk around of this car available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50022 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
