LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19021 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, 1 Owner, ABS, Automatic Transmission, Automatic Wipers, Cruise Control, Fog Lamps, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Split Folding Rear Seat, Xenon Headlamps, Wheels - Alloys, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Reverse Camera

  • Ad ID
    402726
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19021 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£49,991

Stratstone Land Rover Mayfair
Mayfair, W1J8DX, London
United Kingdom

