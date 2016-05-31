LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40864 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Navigation system, Park assist camera, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Media storage, Radio/CD, USB/iPod interface, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Fixed panoramic glass roof, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, LED headlights, Xenon headlights, Air conditioning, Climate control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Lumbar support, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Metallic Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Drivers airbag, ESP, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Remote central locking, Alloy wheels
J And M Cars Ltd
Lytham St Annes, FY81TP, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017