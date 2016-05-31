LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9716 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Indus Silver
Bluetooth telephone connection, EPAS, Front parking aid with visual display, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Range Rover Sport is finished in Indus Silver with an Ebony interior.
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017