LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 306 BHP

In stock now this massive specification Range Rover Sport with nearly £8000 of factory fitted extras including, metallic Yulong Paintwork, 22 inch black alloy wheels, fixed pan roof, black contrast roof, side steps, reverse camera, electric deployable tow bar, autobiography colour coding, red brembo brake calipers, sat nav, climate and cruise control, full heated leather, electric memory seats, parking sensors, multi function leather steering wheel, factory Bluetooth, DAB radio, the list goes on forever...I still have 12 months left on my manufacturer warranty and in stunning condition throughout with full Landrover service history...Not many of these around with this specification and colour combination... The biggest selection of SMALL cars in the South with NO DEPOSIT and NOTHING TO PAY FOR 2 MONTHS. Part exchange welcome.,20 inch Red Brembo Branded Brake Calipers, 60:40 Folding Rear Seats with Load Through, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 22in 5 Split Spoke Style 504, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Coloured Side Sills and Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis, Child Locks - Electric, Climate Control, Contrast Painted Roof - Santorini Black, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electrically Deployable Tow Bar, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Extra Storage, Fixed Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment, Front Fog Lights, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Illuminated Alu Treadplates w. Range Rover Letter., Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio, Interior Finishes - Metal, Interior Lights, Key - Keyless Entry, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Morzine Headlining (Ebony), On-Board Monitor, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear Parking Camera, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Remote Hatch Opener - Remote Hatch Opener, R