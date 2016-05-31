loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d 288 BHP Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 HSE 5d 288 BHP Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Sparkling Premium Paint Barolo Black metallic with Black perforated leather & Cream secondary trim, great specification HSE with glass panoramic sunroof, reversing camera, cruise, paddle shift, 20 inch alloys with red calipers, Black grills, parking sensors, Terrain Response, Hill Descent, heated & memory adjustable seats, heated rear seats, DAB & iPod Media connectivity, Bluetooth telephone, privacy glass, xenons & LED lights plus much more++ Only 40,000 miles & superb throughout being previously supplied by ourselves CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,3 Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Child Locks - Electric, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Daytime Running Lights, Full Size Spare Wheel incl. Toolkit, Grab Handles, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Paddle Shift, Parking Aid - Rear, Parking Assist, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Metallic Paint, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Rear View Camera, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Self-Levelling Suspension, Start/Stop System - Start/Stop System, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls

  • Ad ID
    420692
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£43,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

