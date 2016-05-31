LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Sport 5dr Auto

Accessories

FULL 89 POINT RAC INSPECTION REPORT,6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY,COMES WITH 30% LIFETIME DISCOUNT ON ALL SERVICES AS WELL A FREE RAC BREAKDOWN COVER., Upgrades - Seats - Leather/Alcantara, Steering Wheel - Heated Leather, 20in 15 Spoke Alloy Wheels Diamond Turned Finish, 20in Diamond Turned Autobiography Wheel-Style 8, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Autobiography Sport Interior Theme, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Tow Pack, Parking Aid-Rear View Camera, Next MOT due 06/03/2018, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Clean Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Timed Climate - 7 Days with Remote, Audio System - DAB Radio, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Park Heating with Remote Control, Metallic Paint, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder with Tilt Sensor), Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Heated Front Windscreen, Leather/Alcantara Seats with Autobiography Sport Contrast Stitch, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets in Console Stowage, Hybrid TV System, 20in Polished Autobiography Wheel - Style 10, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System. 5 seats, Grey, FOR MORE STOCK PLEASE VISIT WWW.1STCHOICEMOTORS.CO.UK