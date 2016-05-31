LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Accessories

Fuji White with Black & Cream premium Perforated leather, very high spec Autobiography with sunroof, Black Package with Black roof, mirrors, alloys, grills & vents, side steps, privacy glass, Sat Nav, camera, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Harmon Kardon LOGIC 7 Premium speaker hi-fi, LED & Xenons lights, Autobiography Piano Black trim inserts, Autobiography stainless sill protection, overmats, Embossed headrests, electric memory adjustable seats, heated front & rear seats, Terrain Response, Hill Descent, adjustable suspension, HFS heated screen, ACC Radar Cruise, steering wheel paddle shift, keyless entry & drive, park sensors++ Only 59,000 miles with service history. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel-Style 7, 20in 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Contrast Stitching, DAB Radio, Electric Heated/Power Folding, Electric Sunroof, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Extended Leather Pack, Exterior Design Pack, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Centre Console - Cooler Compartment, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/DVD, Keyless Entry, Limited Slip Differential, Memory Pack, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Parking Aid-Rear View Camera, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Premium Carpet Mats, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorag