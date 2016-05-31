LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49031 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connection, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Dynamic response, EPAS, Front parking aid with visual display, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Audio remote control in steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket,Finished in Corris Grey with Ebony seats an Ebony and Lunar colour way and topped with a Cirrus headlining, Fitted with fantastic equipment including Adaptive Xenon headlamps and Blind Spot monitor.
Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017