LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21855 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 16-way electric front seats, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Electrically deployable tow bar, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated steering wheel, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Range Rover audio system (380W), Reactive Grounding Response, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Service Plan, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry
Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017