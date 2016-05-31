loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11044 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Approved Service Pack (RR Sport), Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, Fixed panoramic roof, 21'' alloy wheels, Digital TV receiver, Full size spare wheel, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, High performance red brake callipers, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital radio (DAB), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405215
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11044 mi
  • Doors
    5
£54,995

Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom

