LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1762 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'Grand Black' veneer, 8 inch Rear Seat Entertainment, Electrically deployable tow bar, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Bluetooth audio streaming, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Rear parking aid, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Contrast roof - Black, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry
Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017