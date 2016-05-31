loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1762 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'Grand Black' veneer, 8 inch Rear Seat Entertainment, Electrically deployable tow bar, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Bluetooth audio streaming, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Rear parking aid, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Contrast roof - Black, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Drive Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Front parking aid, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Pro Services, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Single point entry

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416144
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1762 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£62,990

Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!