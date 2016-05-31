loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10277 Engine Size: 4497 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone

Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Ivory colourway, Ebony headlining, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Drive Pack

  • Ad ID
    417910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10277 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4497
  • Engine Model
    4497
Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

