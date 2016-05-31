LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2352 Engine Size: Ext Color: Carpathian Grey
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Finished in Carpathian Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony, Adaptive Dynamics, Contrast roof - Black, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Rubber mat set, Black Pack, Heated steering wheel, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Service Plan, Loadspace rubber mat, Mudflaps, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start
Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017