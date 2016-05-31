LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33750 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
DualView touchscreen, HDD Premium Navigation system, Meridian audio system (825W), Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Keyless entry, Sliding panoramic roof, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry
