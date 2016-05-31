loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3023 Engine Size: 4497 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Leather, Ebony/Ivory 'Autobiography', Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Head-up Display, 'Grand Black' lacquer extended wood veneer, 'Stealth' Pack, 22'' black alloy wheels, Drive Pro Pack, Additional washer bottle, Twin sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Full size spare wheel, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric windows

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403001
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3023 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4497
  • Engine Model
    4497
£79,844

Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

