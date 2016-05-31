LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3023 Engine Size: 4497 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Leather, Ebony/Ivory 'Autobiography', Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Head-up Display, 'Grand Black' lacquer extended wood veneer, 'Stealth' Pack, 22'' black alloy wheels, Drive Pro Pack, Additional washer bottle, Twin sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Full size spare wheel, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric windows
Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017