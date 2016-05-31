loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17859 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Fuji White

Accessories

22? Alloys, Privacy Glass, Contrast Roof, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Front Park Distance Control, Push Button Start, Powered Tailgate, Spare Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambient Lighting, Full Leather, DAB Radio, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Rear Parking Camera, Terrain Response, Xenon Headlamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414952
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17859 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£51,991

Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!