LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6605 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Heated windscreen, Auto locking differential, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric heated,adjustable, folding door mirrors with memory + approach lamp...

  • Ad ID
    402980
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6605 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£57,844

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

