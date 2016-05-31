LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 [306] HSE Auto

Accessories

One private owner, latest clean Euro 6 300bhp engine compliant to low emission zones, Balance of five year service plan, panoramic sun roof, 21" alloy wheels, soft close doors, high beam assist, Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), TMC Dynamic Route Guidance, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Start/Stop System, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Two - Zone Climate Control, Air Filter, Pollen Purifier, Smog Sensing and Auto Recirculation/ Climate Control Memory Pre-Set to Drivers Last Temperature, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 16 Way Driver / 16 Way Passenger Style 3 Powered Seats with Memory, Premium Metallic Paint, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Heated Windscreen, Perimetric and Volumetric Alarm, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, Bluetooth Phone Connection and Audio Streaming, Electrical Towing Preparation, Range Rover Audio System (250W), MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server, Bluetooth telephone and Audio Streaming, Auxiliary Device Connectivityashers, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seat, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat,........., FINANCE AVAILABLE PCP OR HP 7.8% APR TYPICAL