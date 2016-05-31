loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12794 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Indus Silver

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connection, InControl secure, Front parking aid with visual display, Low traction launch, Rear park distance control, Speed sensitive power steering, Traffic sign recognition, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket, InControl connect Pack - Range Rover Sport,Finished in Indus Silver, This Range Rover Sport looks great and Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417879
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12794 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£54,000

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!