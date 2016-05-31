LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306) HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12794 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Indus Silver
Bluetooth telephone connection, InControl secure, Front parking aid with visual display, Low traction launch, Rear park distance control, Speed sensitive power steering, Traffic sign recognition, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, USB/aux input socket, InControl connect Pack - Range Rover Sport,Finished in Indus Silver, This Range Rover Sport looks great and Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017