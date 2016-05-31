loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4690 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silicon Silver

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Heated windscreen, Auto locking differential, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Body coloured door mirrors, Diesel particulate filter...

  • Ad ID
    402979
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4690 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£62,444

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

