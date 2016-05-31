LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 306 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC, Panoramic Roof, 22 Inch Black Alloys,

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 306 AUTOBIOGRAPHY DYNAMIC, Panoramic Roof, 22 Inch Black Alloys, Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE
Due in stock we have a Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 306 Autobiography Dynamic. Offered in Fuji White with Contrast Roof - Santorini Black many factory options include Electrically Deployable Tow Bar, Deployable Side Steps, Privacy Glass with Solar Attenuating Windscreen, Grand Black Veneer Finisher, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps With LED Signature,Extra Large Additional Washer Bottle, Sliding Panoramic Roof, 22 Inch Black Alloys with Red Brake Calipers, recent Landrover service only 16000 miles. Please register early interest.
Furness Park Motor Group
Barrow-in-Furness, LA139AE, Cumbria
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017