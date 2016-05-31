LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306) Autobiography Dynamic 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306) Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2900 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: WHITE
Bluetooth telephone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Dynamic response, Front parking aid with visual display, Low traction launch, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, Speed sensitive power steering, Traffic sign recognition, Fatigue detection system, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket, InControl connect Pack - Range Rover Sport,A fantastic Range Rover Sport here finished in Fuji White with an Ebony Ivory interior. Fitted with some of the greatest equipment the brand can offer.
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017