LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (306) Autobiography Dynamic 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (306) Autobiography Dynamic 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9937 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY

Bluetooth telephone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Dynamic response, Front parking aid with visual display, Low traction launch, Rear park distance control, Speed limiter, Speed sensitive power steering, Traffic sign recognition, Fatigue detection system, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, TFT Virtual Instrument Panel, Trip computer, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/aux input socket, InControl connect Pack - Range Rover Sport,The panoramic roof is only standard on the Autobiography and it really makes the cabin feel light and airy. The powered blind ensures that bright sun can be kept out if needs be.

  • Ad ID
    403029
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9937 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£65,990

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

