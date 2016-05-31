loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 Sdv6 [306] Autobiography Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2039 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History& USB, Front and rear premium carpet mats, Heated windscreen, Auto locking differential, Adaptive dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connection, Rear park distance control, Push button starter, Trip computer, Auto dimming rear view mirror...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407038
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2039 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£58,844

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!