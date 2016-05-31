LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36851 Engine Size: Ext Color: Loire Blue
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, HDD Navigation System, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels, Electrically deployable tow bar, Reduced section spare wheel, 21'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Terrain Response 2, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic Program, 'Morzine' trim finisher, 'Say What You See' voice control, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity
Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017