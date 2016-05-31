loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36851 Engine Size: Ext Color: Loire Blue

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, HDD Navigation System, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 21'' 'Delta Wing' diamond turned alloy wheels, Electrically deployable tow bar, Reduced section spare wheel, 21'' alloy wheels, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Terrain Response 2, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic Program, 'Morzine' trim finisher, 'Say What You See' voice control, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405187
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36851 mi
  • Doors
    5
£44,990

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

