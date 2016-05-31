LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26026 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
7 seat configuration, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Black Design Pack, Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambience lighting, Deployable side steps, Electrically deployable tow bar, Four-zone climate control, Navigation system, Paint finish: metallic, Sliding panoramic roof, 'Ebony' premium headlining, 'Morzine' trim finisher, Brake calipers: red, Additional washer bottle, 21'' Alloy Wheels, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Exterior badging: 'HSE' - red finish, Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front head restraints with screens, Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, LED tail lamps, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Leather-edged front mats, Sin
Advantage Land Rover Croydon
Coulsdon, CR53EA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017