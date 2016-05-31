loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26720 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Leather, Ebony seats, Ebony/Lunar colourway, Cirrus headlining, 7 seat configuration, Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, Electric front seats, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Remote central locking, 20'' 'Stormer' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Daytime running lights, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Anti-lock braking system, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Keyless entry

  • Ad ID
    419020
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26720 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
