LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39230 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Leather, Ebony/Ivory seats, Ebony/Ivory colourway, Ivory headlining, Adaptive Dynamics, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 21'' 'Delta Wing' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Keyless entry, Daytime running lights, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Bluetooth audio streaming

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416734
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39230 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

