loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36381 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Chile

Accessories

Leather, Ebony premium, 7 seat configuration, Air conditioning - front & rear, Contrast roof - Black, Electric front seats, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography' - red finish, HDD Navigation System, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Premium audio system, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 21'' 'Style 16' 5 split-spoke alloy wheels, Digital radio (DAB), Paint finish: premium metallic, 'Alston' trim finisher, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Dynamic Response

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404133
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36381 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£48,500

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!