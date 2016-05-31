loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26379 Engine Size: Ext Color: Chile

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Finished in Chile Specification Includes Leather, Ivory 'Autobiography', Surround Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, 21'' 'Style 16' 5 split-spoke alloy wheels, Alston headlining, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Mist sensing / auto demist, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Follow-me-home lighting, Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Air conditioning - front & rear

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411213
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26379 mi
  • Doors
    5
Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

