LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) Autobiography Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55125 Engine Size: Ext Color: WHITE
Air conditioning - front & rear, Contrast roof - Black, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Premium audio system, Privacy glass, 22'' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Exterior badging: 'Autobiography' - red finish, Paint finish: solid, 'Alston' trim finisher, Reduced section spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Alston headlining, Auxiliary device connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic Program, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, High mounted rear stop lamp, LED tail lamps, Mist sensing / auto demist, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Performance Enhancement, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear park distance sensors, Remote power central double locking, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Sliding panoramic roof, Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Three-zone climate control, Torque Vectoring, Virtual instrument panel (TFT), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Low-level coolant sensor, Twin tailpipe exhaust
Matford Land Rover
Exeter, EX28EL, Devon
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017