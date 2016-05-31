LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Black Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Black Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18304 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED
Body kit in body colour, Contrast stitching, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 'Style 11' Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ivory' headlining, Alloy spare wheel, Park heating, Tow Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, Cold Climate Pack, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Digital Audio Protocol (DAP), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 17 speakers, HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Pack, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hybrid television system, Memory Pack, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Terrain Response system
Carrs Land Rover Truro
Truro, TR49LD, Cornwall
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017