LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72106 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Orkney Grey, Leather, Ebony full, 20'' alloy wheels, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Rear view camera, Tinted glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambient interior lighting, Analogue/digital television, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Cornering lamps, Heated front and rear seats, Keyless entry, Memory mirrors, Memory Pack, On-board television (front), Rear parking aid, Leather steering wheel, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active roll control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Personal telephone integration, Volumetric protection (alarm), Front and rear park distance sensors, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Voice control, 'Lunar' contrast stitching, Cooled cubby box, Park Distance Control - front, Rear axle open differential, Tailgate finisher - 'Atlas', DualView touchscreen, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Vehicle tilt sensor, Body-coloured power washer jets, Front/rear split differentials, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 24,990

  • Ad ID
    411383
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72106 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£24,990

Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

