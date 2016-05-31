LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
DualView touchscreen, Exterior badging: 'SDV6 HSE', Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' veneer, 20'' 'Design 1' Painted Alloy Wheels, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Paint finish: metallic, 'Ivory' headlining, Acoustic windscreen & front side glass, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Cold Climate Pack, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), harman/kardon audio system & 11 speakers, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon headlamps, Dynamic Pack, Hybrid television system, Memory Pack, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Front/Rear Split Differentials, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017