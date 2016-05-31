loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE

20'' alloy wheels, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Electronic air suspension, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation & Hybrid TV system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, USB single and scroll iPod connectivity, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Power adjustable steering column, Premium Exterior Pack, Rear park distance sensors, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Bright Pack, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    409301
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    5
£41,989

Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom

