LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4X4 (start/stop) (199 g/km, 288 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4X4 (start/stop) (199 g/km, 288 bhp) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Black, More pics to follow., 1 owner, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, HDD Navigation System, 2 Zone Climate Control, 8 inch Touch-Screen, Audio System - DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display and Rear Parking Camera, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Voice Control for Navigation, 16 Way / 16 Way Powered Seats with Memory, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Heated Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Global Close, Premium Metallic Paint, Push Button Keyless Start Stop, Radio, Single CD / DVD Player, MP3 Compatible Audio Disk, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather, Volumetric Alarm (Includes Plus Tilt Sensor & Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), 22'' alloys, running boards. 5 seats, 42,995

  • Ad ID
    416142
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£42,995

Riverside Car Sales
Castleford, TS38BL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

