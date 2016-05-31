LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Black, COLOUR CODED BUMPERS - COLOUR CODED DOOR HANDLES - COLOUR CODED DOOR MOULDINGS- SIDE STEPS - BESPOKE INDIVIDUAL GRILLE UPGRADE - UPGRADED 22'' SVR ALLOYS - PRIVACY WINDOWS - CONTRAST ANTHRACITE TRIMS - LAND ROVER WARRANTY - FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY -, Upgrades - Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Metallic Paint, Red Painted Brake Calipers, 3 owners, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Hard Disk Navigation System (includes Voice Control), Two-Zone Climate Control, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), 8in Touch Screen, Cruise Control with Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Digital Radio (DAB), Intelligent Stop/Start System, Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Rear View Camera, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Range Rover Audio System (380W) - MP3 Compatible Audio Hardisk Server, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Three USB Sockets, Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Virtual Instrument Panel (TFT), Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm, Oxford Perforated Leather, Premium Metallic Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Air conditioning, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Headlamps, Auxiliary Power Sockets (Front, Second Row and Loadspace 12 Volt), Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central High Mounted Stop Lamp, Central locking, Centre Armrest with Cubby Box and Rear Centre Armrest, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Driver and Passenger Sunvisor with Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Roll Stability Control (RSC), Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Cross Linked Air Suspension with Automatic Load Levelling and Multiple Modes, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Folding rear seats, Four Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), Front Fog Lamps, Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Front and Rear Carpet Mats, Front and Rear Cupholders, Heated Rear Window, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Paddle Shift, Parking aid, Power Adjustable Steering Column, Power steering, Power Adjustable, Heat