LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Black, COLOUR CODED BUMPERS - COLOUR CODED DOOR HANDLES - COLOUR CODED DOOR MOULDINGS- SIDE STEPS - UPGRADED 21'' DYNAMIC ALLOYS - PRIVACY WINDOWS - CONTRAST BRUSH SILVER TRIMS - LAND ROVER WARRANTY - FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY -, 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, Hard Disk Navigation System (includes Voice Control), Two-Zone Climate Control, 8in Touch Screen, Cruise Control with Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Intelligent Stop/Start System, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Rear View Camera, Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Range Rover Audio System (380W) - MP3 Compatible Audio Hardisk Server, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Three USB Sockets, Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Heated Windscreen, Virtual Instrument Panel (TFT), Oxford Perforated Leather, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Premium Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 44,975
Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017