LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Station Wagon 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

(Corris Grey), 1 OWNER - FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY - LAND ROVER WARRANTY - 2 KEYS - SVR CONVERSION PACKAGE - SVR FRONT & REAR BUMPERS - SVR FRONT GRILLE - SVR WINGS & SIDE VENTS - REAR DIFUSER & SVR EXHAUST TIPS - 22'' SVR WHEELS - CONTRAST BLACK ROOF - STEPS - PRIVACY WINDOWS -, Upgrades - Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Metallic Paint, Front and Rear Carpet Mats w. Contrast Edging, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats with Load Through, 2 owners, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Parking Aid (Rear), Rear View Camera, Start/Stop System, Touch Screen Monitor, Voice Activated Controls, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Hill Holder, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Premium Metallic Paint, Rain Sensor, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Tinted Glass, Upholstery Leather, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air conditioning, Alarm, Aluminium Tread Plates w. Range Rover Lettering, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Armrest, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Child Locks, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting (Daytime Running Lights), Folding rear seats, Front and Rear Carpet Mats, Grab Handles, Heated Rear Screen, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Lumbar support, Paddle Shift, Parking aid, Power Adjustable Steering Column, Power steering, Radio, Rear Wash/Wipe, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Self-Levelling Suspension, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Style 3-14 Way / 14 Way Powered Seats w. Memory, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Leather seats, Traction Control System, Head Restraints, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear), Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Third Brake Light, Traction control. 5 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 59,989 p/x welcome