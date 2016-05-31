LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) 4X4 5dr Auto [8]

Accessories

Firenze Red with Ebony Premium Leather, 1 Former Owner with Full L/Rover Service History, Fully loaded car with LUX pack! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Lux pack, Contrast stitching, Heated steering wheel, Extended leather package (dash & door panels), Grand black lacquer interior trim, Adaptive cruise control, Brand New 22" Autobiography style alloy wheels and tyres upgrade, Tow pack - detachable, Privacy glass, Side steps, Mud flaps. HSE LUX FEATURES:- Park distance control front and rear with Reverse camera, Power operated tailgate, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Keyless entry, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth telephone prep, Hybrid TV system, DAB Digital radio, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Harman/Kardon logic 7 surround sound system, Electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, Heated front & rear seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Cool box in centre consol, Auto climate control, Interior mood lighting + Much More!