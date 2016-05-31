LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) 4X4 5dr Auto [8]

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) 4X4 5dr Auto [8] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER
Indus Silver with Ebony Premium Leather, Stunning top of the range HSE with LUX pack! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Lux pack, Contrast stitching, Heated steering wheel, Zebrano interior trim, iPod connection lead, 22" Autobiography style alloy wheels & tyres upgrade, Contrast roof, Privacy glass, Side steps, Premium rubber mat set. HSE LUX FEATURES:- Park distance control front and rear with Reverse camera, Power operated tailgate, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Keyless entry, Extended leather package (dash & door panels), HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth telephone prep, Hybrid TV system, DAB Digital radio, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Harman/Kardon logic 7 surround sound system, Electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, Heated front & rear seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Cool box in centre consol, Auto climate control, Interior mood lighting, Auto lights & wipers function. **THIS STUNNING SPORT WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 11k, 30k, 41k and 50k miles : On x4 matching tyres : 1 Yrs MOT : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.
Oct 31, 2017