LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE (Luxury Pack) 4X4 5dr Auto [8]

Accessories

Indus Silver with Ebony Premium Leather, Stunning top of the range HSE with LUX pack! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Lux pack, Contrast stitching, Heated steering wheel, Zebrano interior trim, iPod connection lead, 22" Autobiography style alloy wheels & tyres upgrade, Contrast roof, Privacy glass, Side steps, Premium rubber mat set. HSE LUX FEATURES:- Park distance control front and rear with Reverse camera, Power operated tailgate, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Keyless entry, Extended leather package (dash & door panels), HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Bluetooth telephone prep, Hybrid TV system, DAB Digital radio, iPod/USB/MP3 connection, Harman/Kardon logic 7 surround sound system, Electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, Heated front & rear seats, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Cool box in centre consol, Auto climate control, Interior mood lighting, Auto lights & wipers function. Full Service History carried out @ 11k, 30k, 41k and 50k miles.