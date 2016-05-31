LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Barolo Black, 1 Owner, Land Rover Service History, MORE INFO TO FOLLOW, Upgrades - Sliding Panoramic Roof inc. Power Blinds, Surround Camera System, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Automatic Headlamps with High Beam Assist, Premium Noble Plated Paddle Shift, 1 owner, Next MOT due 25/04/2018, Standard Features - Hard Disk Navigation System (includes Voice Control), Oxford Perforated Leather, Two-Zone Climate Control, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), 8in Touch-Screen, Cruise Control with Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Digital Radio (DAB), Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Range Rover Audio System (380W) - MP3 Compatible Audio Hardisk Server, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Three USB Sockets, Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Premium Metallic Paint, Heated Windscreen, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm, Virtual Instrument Panel (TFT), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alloy Wheels-21in 5 Split Sp. Diamond Turned St.15, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags. 5 seats, Buy with Confidence From A Trusted Mercedes-Benz Specialist with Over 150 Mercedes-Benz Always In Stock, MB Brent Park is one of London's Largest and Finest Mercedes-Benz Specialist, Finance Options Available, Drive Away Today, Call For More Info, Fresh Stock Arriving Daily, All Vehicles HPI Clear with Certificate Ready to Hand, Nationwide Delivery, Up to 3 Years Optional Warranty Available, For a No Obligation Test Drive, Finance Quote Or Part-Exchange Valuation Call Us Today or Why Not Book Your Skype or Facetime Viewing, This Car Has Been Inspected By Trained Technicians and Passed a Multi-point Inspection, For a No Hassle, No Haggle Buying Experience with Unmatched Customer Service Call MB Brent Park Today, Central Business Center, Great Central Way, London, NW10 0UR, Visit mbbrentpark.co.uk to search all of our cars, 44,990 p/x welcome