loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: 3.0 SD V6 HSE Dynamic 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41800 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, 1 Owner, Reversing camera, Heated rear seats, Privacy glass, DAB digital radio, 5 seats, Corris grey paintwork with Black/Cirrus leather interior, 21'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Keyless start/entry, Xenon headlights, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Parking sensors, 4 Corner air suspension, Automatic terrain response, Hill descent control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, Electric steering column, AUX input, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 40,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415951
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41800 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£40,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!